‘Good Behavior’ Canceled After Two Seasons at TNT

TNT has canceled the drama series “Good Behavior” after two seasons.

The series, based on the book series by Blake Crouch, starred Michelle Dockery, Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney, Lusia Strus and Joey Kern. It was adapted for television by Chad Hodge and Crouch. In the series Dockery starred as Letty Raines, a con artist who becomes involved with a hitman (Botto).

Hodge served as showrunner and executive produced along with Crouch. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios also executive produced. The second season of the series launched last October.

Good Behavior” failed to find a significant audience on TNT, ranking as the cabler’s lowest-rated original series in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. The second season averaged a 0.2 rating in adults 18-49 and just under 600,000 viewers per episode.

TNT’s originals lineup now includes dramas like “Animal Kingdom,” “Claws,” and “The Alienist.” All of those shows have been renewed, though the second season of “The Alienist” is being billed as a sequel, based on the Caleb Carr book “Angel of Darkness,” and will feature the same main cast from Season 1.

