‘God Friended Me,’ ‘The Neighborhood,’ ‘Magnum P.I.’ Land Full-Season Orders From CBS

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

God Friended Me Magnum The Neighborhood
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS

CBS has picked up “God Friended Me,” “The Neighborhood,” “Magnum P.I.” for full seasons.

God Friended Me” is  averaging more than 10 million viewers per episode. The single-camera comedy stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton. Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television.

“Magnum P.I.” reaches more than nine million viewers each week. The drama series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill. Peter Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox and Danielle Woodrow are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Universal Television.

The Neighborhood” averages more than eight million viewers each week. The multi-camera comedy stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

The three shows join “FBI,” which had its season extended earlier this month as CBS freshman series to net full-season orders. All four series are noteworthy for featuring women or people of color in leading roles. Under president Kelly Kahl and top programming exec Thom Sherman, the network has been pushing to increase its on-camera inclusion and diversity.

The decision leaves “Happy Together” the lone CBS freshman currently on the air to not yet land a full-season order.

