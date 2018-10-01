You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘God Friended Me’ Gets Good Start on CBS

GOD FRIENDED ME stars Brandon Micheal Hall (pictured) in a humorous, uplifting drama about Miles Finer (Hall), an outspoken atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from God and unwittingly becomes an agent of change in the lives and destinies of others around him. GOD FRIENDED ME will premiere this fall on Sunday, Sept. 30, 8:30-9:30 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Jonathan Wenk/CBSÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
CREDIT: Jonathan Wenk/CBS

God Friended Me” debuted to solid numbers in the Sunday overnight ratings on CBS.

Airing at 8:30 p.m., “God Friended Me” is currently at a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers. That is on par in the demo and better in total viewers than what “Wisdom of the Crowd” drew in the same time slot last year. “Wisdom of the Crowd” opened to a 1.4 and 8.8 million viewers before adjusting down to a 1.3.

Due to an overrun of NFL football on CBS, expect its numbers to be subject to adjustment later today.

Earlier on CBS, the season premiere of “60 Minutes” is currently at a 2.6 rating and 13.7 million viewers, on par with last season’s premiere. The season premiere of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (1.1, 8.7 million) ticked down slightly in the demo from last season.

NBC won the night thanks to “Sunday Night Football,” with the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers currently at a 5.5 rating and 16.1 million viewers.

On Fox, the Season 30 premiere of “The Simpsons” is currently up significantly over last year with a 1.8 and 4.9 million viewers, though due to an NFL overrun those numbers will likely be adjusted later today. The season premiere of “Bob’s Burgers” (1.2, 2.6 million) is down slightly in total viewers, while the season premiere of “Family Guy” (1.2, 2.6 million) held mostly steady. Airing for the first time in its regular time slot, “Rel” drew a 0.8 and 2 million viewers.

ABC aired the season premiere of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (0.8, 5.4 million), which was up in total viewers from last season’s premiere.

