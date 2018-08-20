You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Glow’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Glow Netflix Emmy Comedy Race
CREDIT: Beth Dubber/Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Glow” for a third season.

The renewal comes nearly two months after the series’ second season premiered. Season one of “Glow” has been nominated for eight Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding comedy series. Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour last month, Netflix original-programming head Cindy Holland was mum on whether the show would be extended for a third season. “I love the show. We’d be really thrilled to make more, but I don’t have anything to share with you just yet.”

Netflix does not release viewership data for its original programs. Industry sources claim that the series is not among Netflix’s most watched, but is valued by the streaming service for its creative execution and status as an awards contender.

In her review of season two for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “This sophomore season of “GLOW” finds its footing, throws in more jaw-dropping stunts and mines its potential to become just as spunky, tenacious and determined as its heroines.”

“Glow” is is based on the real-life ’80s wrestling promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. It tells the fictional story of Alison Brie’s Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress who finds herself in an upstart women’s wrestling circuit. The series is created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark Burley serve as executive producers alongside showrunners Flahive and Mensch.

