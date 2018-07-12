‘GLOW’ Creators on Emmy Nominations, Power of ‘Seeing 14 Women in a Frame’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
GLOW
CREDIT: Erica Parise/Netflix

The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin.

Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular.

“It’s a story of people working together and a story of how hard it is to make something,” Flahive said. “I think there’s something also about seeing 14 women in a frame together that is special. It’s not something you see in every show. Maybe people were hungrier for that in this current climate.”

GLOW” faces stiff competition in the best comedy series category, going up against “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Silicon Valley,” “Atlanta,” “Black-ish,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” in what is shaping up to be the most competitive race in this year’s Emmys.

“I’ve seen all of them and they’re all wonderful,” Mensch said. “And they’re all so different. Everyone’s doing their own thing and coming at it from different point of views…It’s a really idiosyncratic group. It’s awesome.”

And both Flahive and her daughter had words of encouragement for Gilpin in the supporting actress category.

“I texted with her this morning then left her a voicemail. And my daughter sent her a lot of emojis,” she said.

Read the full list of Emmy nominations here.

More TV

  • GLOW

    Emmys 2018: Nominated Comedy Series Reveal a Category at a Crossroads

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

  • SAG-AFTRA Reaches Contract Deal Covering Telemundo

    SAG-AFTRA Reaches Contract Deal Covering Telemundo Performers

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

  • GLOW

    'GLOW' Creators on Emmy Nominations, Power of 'Seeing 14 Women in a Frame'

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

  • Westworld Season 2

    Emmys Best Drama: Five Second-Season Returnees All Got Better This Past Year

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

  • Godless

    Netflix's Ascent in Emmy Nominations Reflects Broader TV Industry Shakeup

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

  • Ajit Pai net neutrality vote

    FCC Takes First Step Toward Easing Children's TV Mandates on Broadcasters

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

  • Bruno Mars

    Bruno Mars Scores Emmy Music Nod; John Legend, Pasek and Paul Could Win EGOTs

    The Netflix wrestling comedy “GLOW” picked up an impressive 10 Emmy nominations for its first season on Thursday, including best comedy series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Betty Gilpin. Series creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive spoke with Variety about what has made the show, which just launched its second season, so popular. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad