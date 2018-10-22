You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gloria Calderon Kellett Sets Second CBS Comedy Development Project This Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Gloria Calderon Kellett is developing a new comedy project at CBS, marking the second comedy series she has set up at CBS this year, Variety has learned exclusively.

This multi-camera project is titled “Should Coulda Woulda.” In the series, after receiving a letter they wrote to themselves in high school, a group of 28-year-old friends plan to hold each other accountable to becoming who they want to be in the next 10 years.

Calderon Kellett will write and executive produce the project, with Marc Provissiero also executive producing. Calderon Kellett is currently under an overall deal at Sony Pictures Television, with the studio set to produce “Should Coulda Woulda.”

Previously, Variety reported that Calderon Kellett will executive produce the comedy project “Just Like Us” at CBS. That project hails from Debby Wolfe, who works as a writer on Calderon Kellett’s Netflix reboot of the classic sitcom “One Day at a Time.”

Last year, she wrote and executive produced the comedy pilot “History of Them” at CBS. That was a hybrid multi-camera, multi-cultural ensemble about how two friends, Luna and Adam, meet and fall in love, using the couple’s social media as a guide. It starred Ana Villafañe and Brett Dier in the lead roles.

She is repped by UTA and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

