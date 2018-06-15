You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Giuliana Rancic to Return to 'E! News' in September

Giuliana Rancic Grammys
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Giuliana Rancic is set to return as the co-host of “E! News,” the cable network announced Friday.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to ‘E! News,’” said John Najarian, executive vice president and general manager of news and digital for E!. “While ‘E! News’ has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

Rancic was previously the co-host of the nigtly entertainment news show from 2005-2015. She will return to the show on Sept. 4, where she will join co-host Jason Kennedy. Most recently, Rancic was part of E!’s coverage of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and has also covered red carpets and other special events for the network. She will continue as co-host of E!’s “Live From the Red Carpet” after her return to “E! News.”

“Returning to host ‘E! News’ is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career,” said Rancic. “Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the ‘E! News’ audience and go on this journey together once again.”

Rancic’s return comes after the departure of Maria Menounos last summer. But more recently, E! host Catt Sadler departed after she says she learned of a substantial pay gap between herself and Kennedy. E! disputed Sadler’s claims, saying that she and Kennedy had “different roles,” with Sadler focused on daytime while Kennedy worked in primetime and did red carpet coverage.

 

 

