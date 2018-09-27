You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gil Schwartz to Retire as CBS Communications Chief

Gil Schwartz, CBS’ long-serving head of corporate communications, is set to retire as of Nov. 1 after more than 20 years with the company.

Schwartz’s departure marks another transition for the company that is in the midst of a massive corporate shakeup following the forced resignation of CEO Leslie Moonves on Sept. 9.

More to come

