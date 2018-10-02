You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Giancarlo Esposito Joins Forest Whitaker in Epix Series ‘Godfather of Harlem’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Giancarlo EspositoCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Sep 2018
CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned.

The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many appetites. Powell is a legendary Harlem figure who more than any other New Yorker advanced the cause of civil rights at home and in Washington. With a taste for European cruises at taxpayer expense, whiskey and milk, and beautiful women, Powell is an outrageous showman who delights in tweaking the white power structure. His running feud with Bumpy Johnson becomes the stuff of lore and legend.

This will not be the first time Esposito and Whitaker have worked together. Both men appeared in the film “Smoke” in onscreen roles, while Whitaker directed the film “Waiting to Exhale” in which Esposito had an uncredited role as Gloria’s ex-husband, David.

Esposito is perhaps best known for his role as Gustavo “Gus” Fring in the AMC shows “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” with his time on the former show earning him an Emmy nomination in 2012. Esposito also narrates the Netflix series “Dear White People.” On the film side, he has collaborated with Spike Lee on several projects, including the groundbreaking film “Do the Right Thing.”

He is repped by ICM and Thruline Entertainment.

“Godfather of Harlem” is written and executive produced by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. Whitaker will also executive produce along with Nina Yang Bongiovi under his Significant Productions banner. ABC Signature Studios will produce.

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More TV

  • Giancarlo EspositoCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Arrivals,

    Giancarlo Esposito Joins Forest Whitaker in Epix Series 'Godfather of Harlem'

    Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many […]

  • Fox Alum Missy Birns-Halperin Joins National

    Fox Alum Missy Birns-Halperin Joins National Geographic Partners

    Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many […]

  • Tawny Newsome

    'Brockmire' Season 3 Adds Tawny Newsome (EXCLUSIVE)

    Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many […]

  • A MILLION LITTLE THINGS - "Pilot"

    Fall TV Social Buzz: 'A Million Little Things,' 'Murphy Brown' Lead Freshman Class

    Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many […]

  • Sarah Whalen Tremendous Entertainment

    Tremendous Entertainment Names Sarah Whalen EVP of Development (EXCLUSIVE)

    Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many […]

  • PASADENA, CA - AUGUST 6: Executive

    CBS Fires 'NCIS: New Orleans' Producer Brad Kern, Terminates Overall Deal

    Giancarlo Esposito has joined the upcoming Epix series “Godfather of Harlem” in a series regular role, Variety has learned. The 10-episode series is inspired by the story of infamous Harlem crime boss Bumpy Johnson, who will be played by Forest Whitaker. Esposito will play Adam Clayton Powell, a Baptist minister, Harlem congressman, and man of many […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad