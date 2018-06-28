‘Ghosted’ Canceled by Fox After One Season

“Ghosted” has been canceled at Fox after one season, Variety has confirmed.

The single-camera freshman comedy premiered in fall 2018. It starred Craig Robinson and Adam Scott as “polar opposite” partners hunting down the paranormal.

The series, which was created by Tom Gormican, also starred Ally Walker, Adeel Akhtar and Amber Stevens West. Gormican executive produced, alongside Robinson, Scott, Kevin Etten, Naomi Scott, Mark Schuman and Oly Obst. “Ghosted” was produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The show was never able to gain much traction in the ratings, with the first season averaging a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day. Fox had picked it up for an additional six episodes on top of its original 10 episode order and brought on “The Office” alum Paul Lieberstein to take over as showrunner from Etten in order retool it as more of a workplace comedy. The network ended up pulling the show after nine episodes in April, bringing it back earlier this month to little fanfare.

With the “Ghosted” cancellation now official, Fox has canceled its entire live-action comedy slate going into the fall. The network will debut the new live-action comedies “The Cool Kids” and “Rel” next season, along with the return of “Last Man Standing.” The network also has the Lake Bell-Liz Meriwether comedy “Bless This Mess,” the untitled Rob McElhenney/Rob Rosell comedy, and “Dan the Weatherman” starring Thomas Lennon in contention for midseason.

Fox is gearing down on its original series this fall and shifting toward more sports programming. In addition to the recently signed five-year deal with the NFL to air “Thursday Night Football,” Fox is planning to split the UFC television rights with ESPN. Fox will also become the new home of WWE’s “SmackDown Live” beginning in October 2019.