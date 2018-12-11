×

'Get Shorty' Renewed for Season 3 at Epix

Epix has renewed “Get Shorty” for Season 3.

The loose adaptation of the 1990 Elmore Leonard novel and subsequent film stars Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano, Lidio Porto, Megan Stevenson, Sean Bridgers, and Carolyn Dodd. In the series, O’Dowd plays a hitman from Nevada who struggles to shed his criminal past after he moves to Hollywood to become a movie producer.

The series is executive produced by Davey Holmes and Adam Arkin. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM, now the sole owner of Epix.

“Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano have so thoroughly embraced their roles, and I know I speak for all fans of ‘Get Shorty’ when I say that we can’t wait for their escapades to unfold in season three,” said Epix President Michael Wright. “The entire Epix team is looking forward to working again with Davey Holmes, Adam Arkin and the MGM Television team to continue ‘Get Shorty’s’ success.”

Epix’s current originals lineup includes “Get Shorty,” “Berlin Station,” and the reality series “The Contender.” They have also ordered shows like the Batman prequel “Pennyworth,” “The Godfather of Harlem,” and “Our Lady, LTD,” and are also developing a number of projects, including an adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse Five.”

