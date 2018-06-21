You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

German Broadcasters Buy International Formats 'All Together Now' and 'Masters of Dance'

Germany’s two largest commercial broadcasters have ordered local versions of two, big international shiny-floor shows, with RTL ordering “All Together Now,” and ProSieben moving for “Masters of Dance.”

Talent show format “Masters of Dance” (pictured) comes from Israeli broadcaster Keshet. It is distributed by Keshet International, whose German production company Tresor will produce the local version. The format sees thousands of dancers audition to be in a troupe, under the tutelage of a well-known choreographer, and then go head-to-head with another dance group.

ProSieben has not confirmed scheduling details, but will play the show in its primetime schedule. “’Masters of Dance’ for me is the most exciting dance-format worldwide. It combines big talent with big emotions. I am very happy that ProSieben was able to secure the rights to this show,” said Daniel Rosemann, the broadcaster’s general manager.

The broadcaster’s chief rival, RTL, has also been shopping for international formats. It has picked up “All Together Now.”

Endemol Shine Group distributes the show, in which singers perform in front of an audience of their peers, who can stand up and join in if they rate the performance. The show bowed on BBC One in the U.K. where a second season has been commissioned. Local versions are already in the works for Seven Network in Australia and by RecordTV in Brazil. A French deal will be announced soon.

Lisa Perrin, Endemol Shine Group’s CEO of Creative Networks says: “With five markets signed up in just six months, and others in the pipeline, the show is gaining huge momentum and is fast becoming our next big entertainment hit.”

