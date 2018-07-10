George Clooney Briefly Hospitalized After Motor Scooter Accident in Sardinia

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
NO ITALIAN SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock (1749334e)George ClooneyGeorge Clooney out and about at Lake Como, Italy - 19 Jun 2012
CREDIT: Picture Perfect/REX/Shutterstock

George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following a motor scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, where the actor-director is shooting Hulu’s “Catch-22” TV series.

According to local press reports, the 57-year-old Clooney was hit by a car near Costa Corallina, in the Sardinian province of Olbia, as he was riding a scooter into a hotel driveway at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The motorist stopped and called an ambulance, which took Clooney to a hospital in Olbia, where doctors diagnosed a bruised knee and gave a prognosis for full recovery in 20 days, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

Clooney was released from the hospital a few hours later, the Associated Press reported.

It is unclear when Clooney will be able to go back to work on “Catch-22,” a six-part adaptation of Joseph Heller’s anti-war classic, which Clooney is directing, producing and starring in.

The unit publicist for “Catch-22,” which is being produced by Paramount Television, Anonymous Content, and Sky Italia, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More TV

  • NO ITALIAN SALESMandatory Credit: Photo by

    George Clooney Briefly Hospitalized After Motor Scooter Accident in Sardinia

    George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following a motor scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, where the actor-director is shooting Hulu’s “Catch-22” TV series. According to local press reports, the 57-year-old Clooney was hit by a car near Costa Corallina, in the Sardinian province of Olbia, as he was riding a scooter into a […]

  • Philo Saved-Shows

    Philo Banks $40 Million in Funding Led by AMC Networks, Discovery, Viacom

    George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following a motor scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, where the actor-director is shooting Hulu’s “Catch-22” TV series. According to local press reports, the 57-year-old Clooney was hit by a car near Costa Corallina, in the Sardinian province of Olbia, as he was riding a scooter into a […]

  • Jane Austen's Unfinished Novel 'Sanditon' Set

    Jane Austen's Unfinished Novel 'Sanditon' Set as ITV, PBS Masterpiece Series

    George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following a motor scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, where the actor-director is shooting Hulu’s “Catch-22” TV series. According to local press reports, the 57-year-old Clooney was hit by a car near Costa Corallina, in the Sardinian province of Olbia, as he was riding a scooter into a […]

  • Sam Chisholm, Former BSkyB and Australian

    Sam Chisholm, Former BSkyB and Australian TV Executive, Dies at 78

    George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following a motor scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, where the actor-director is shooting Hulu’s “Catch-22” TV series. According to local press reports, the 57-year-old Clooney was hit by a car near Costa Corallina, in the Sardinian province of Olbia, as he was riding a scooter into a […]

  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE -- The Emmy-winning

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Team Talks Season 2 Politics and Reflecting the Violence of Life

    George Clooney was briefly hospitalized Tuesday following a motor scooter accident on the Italian island of Sardinia, where the actor-director is shooting Hulu’s “Catch-22” TV series. According to local press reports, the 57-year-old Clooney was hit by a car near Costa Corallina, in the Sardinian province of Olbia, as he was riding a scooter into a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad