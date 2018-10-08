You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

George Clooney, Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures Sets First-Look Deal at Paramount TV

Producer Grant Heslov and Producer George Clooney seen at Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Our Brand is Crisis' at TCL Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, CAPremiere of Warner Bros. 'Our Brand is Crisis', Los Angeles, USA
George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures has signed a two year first-look deal with Paramount Television.

The deal includes all television, digital and episodic projects, excluding features. Smokehouse, Paramount TV, and Anonymous Content are currently in post-production on the six-part Hulu series adaptation of “Catch-22.” Clooney and Heslov are both executive producers and directors on the project, with Clooney also appearing onscreen as the character Scheisskopf.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Smokehouse. Our experience with them on ‘Catch-22’ has been an absolute joy,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV. “They are first-class filmmakers and producers with a nose for unique stories with deep thematic resonance. We look forward to this new partnership together.”

In addition to “Catch-22,” Smokehouse is also producing the YouTube Premium series “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” with Kirsten Dunst starring and executive producing. The company is also behind a limited series on the Watergate Scandal currently in the works at Netflix.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Paramount TV,” Clooney and Heslov said. “Nicole and her team are great partners and our experience on ‘Catch-22’ has been nothing but terrific.”

In addition to “Catch-22,” Paramount TV also produces shows like “Jack Ryan” at Amazon and “Maniac” at Netflix, as well as the upcoming “The Angel of Darkness”–a follow up to “The Alienist”–at TNT, and “First Wives Club” for Paramount Network, among many others.

