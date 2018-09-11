Geoffrey Owens to Guest Star on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’

Geoffrey Owens just bagged another acting gig.

The “Cosby Show” alum has been cast in a guest role in the upcoming season of “NCIS: New Orleans” on CBS.

He will appear in the sixth episode of the season, slated to air in late October. In the episode, Pride (Scott Bakula) is still emotionally reeling following his brush with death in the season finale/season premiere. He consults with his friend Commander Adams (Owens) on what could be causing his current symptoms and what his next course of action should be.

“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart. That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” said “NCIS: New Orleans” executive producer Christopher Silber. “An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show,”

Owens, a former series regular on “The Cosby Show,” found himself back in the news recently after he was photographed working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey. After several major outlets picked up on the story, Owens received a wave of support from those who said the actor was being job shamed. He participated in several televised interviews after the story broke, including one on “Good Morning America” in which he said, “Every job is worthwhile and valuable, and if we have a rethinking about that because of what has happened to me, that would be great.”

This marks the latest casting for Owens since the story broke. He previously accepted a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s OWN series “The Haves and the Have Nots” after Perry personally reached out to him on social media.

He is repped by Semler Entertainment and Bret Adams Agency.