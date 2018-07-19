Geoff Johns’ ‘Stargirl’ Ordered to Series at DC Universe Streaming Service

DC Universe, the new streaming service from DC Entertainment, has given a series to “Stargirl,” a live-action drama from writer and executive producer Geoff Johns, Warner Bros. Television, and Berlanti Productions. Johns announced the new series during his spotlight panel at Comic-Con Thursday.

Set to premiere in 2019, “Stargirl” tells the story of high-school sophomore Courtney Whitmore who inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past and reimagines the classic superhero team the Justice Society of America. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will also exec produce. Johns created the character, named after his sister, for DC Comics in 1999.

“Stargirl” will be the sixth series for DC Universe, which launches later this year. “Titans,” from Warner Bros. Television, is set to premiere this year, with two other WBTV live-action series, “Doom Patrol” and “Swamp Thing,” slated to debut in 2019. Also scheduled to premiere next year on the service are new series “Harley Quinn” and the third season of “Young Justice,” both from Warner Bros. Animation.

DC Entertainment on Thursday revealed subscription prices for DC Universe. Annual subs to the service, which also includes digital comics, library content, and a social-media element, will be available for $74.99. Monthly subscriptions will be available for $7.99. Pre-orders for the app opened Thursday.