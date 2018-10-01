Gary Newman in Talks to Lead Fox Broadcasting Post-Disney Deal

Gary Newman is in negotiations with 21st Century Fox to remain with the company and lead Fox Broadcasting through an anticipated transition period.

Sources close to the executive have confirmed to Variety that Newman is in the final stages of talks to remain with so-called “New Fox” after the company’s mega-deal with the the Walt Disney Co. is finalized. Disney’s acquisition of the bulk of Fox’s entertainment assets — including 21st Century Fox Television, the studio that Newman had run with longtime executive partner Dana Walden for many years — is expected to be completed next year.

More to come …