‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Westworld’ to Forego San Diego Comic-Con Panels

Fans of “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” need not wait in the Hall H line at San Diego Comic-Con this year, as both shows will not be presenting panels at the annual fan event.

“Due to production schedules and air dates for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld,’ these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer,” HBO said in a statement. “HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans’ enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future.”

The move, though it will no doubt disappoint many fans, ultimately makes sense for both shows. “Westworld” Season 2 is set to conclude on June 24, a month ahead of Comic-Con. That would leave the cast and creators with nothing to promote and no new footage from the next season to present.

“Game of Thrones” is currently in production on its eighth season, which promises to be the show’s biggest given the impending final battle between the living and the undead. The only downside will be that this likely means “Game of Thrones” will not return to Comic-Con, as Season 8 will likely have concluded by the time next year’s Comic-Con rolls around. There is always the possibility the show could come back to Hall H for a victory lap, however.

“Westworld” Season 2 debuted in April and was renewed for a third season in the beginning of May. And while “Game of Thrones” itself may not be back, there is always the chance that the prequel series recently ordered to pilot at HBO could find itself at SDCC in the near future.