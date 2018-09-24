You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Filming Locations in Northern Ireland to Open as Tourist Attractions

Tours of sets for Winterfell, Castle Black, Kings Landing and more planned to open in 2019

Todd Spangler

Game of Thrones - Northern Ireland Winterfell
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Fans of Westeros will soon be able to step into the actual locations where “Game of Thrones” has been filmed, as HBO’s popular fantasy series nears the end of its run.

HBO announced plans to convert several “Game of Thrones” filming locations in Northern Ireland into tourist attractions. The premium programmer is considering including the standing sets for iconic locations from the show such as Winterfell (pictured above), Castle Black and Kings Landing alongside a formal studio tour of Linen Mill Studios, which will showcase material from the series spanning all seasons and settings.

HBO is tentatively targeting 2019 to open the attractions, after an exploratory process is completed. The premium network has previously launched live “Game of Thrones” experiences, including the Touring Exhibition and the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.

The planned Game of Thrones Legacy attractions in Northern Ireland will be “on a scale and scope bigger than anything the public has ever seen,” HBO said, promising fans the first opportunity to set foot inside some of the series’ most iconic locations.

Each site will feature the sets from the shows as well as exhibits of “GOT” costumes, props, weapons, set decorations, art files, models, and other production materials. In addition, the premium cabler plans to install digital content and interactive materials to showcase VFX used in “Game of Thrones.”

“HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the ‘Game of Thrones’ creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person,” said Jeff Peters, HBO’s VP of licensing and retail. “The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”

HBO is working with Tourism NI, the country’s travel marketing authority, on the planned attractions. John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, called the Game of Thrones Legacy project a “game-changer for Northern Ireland on the global tourism level.”

“While [‘Game of Thrones’] fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros,” McGrillen said in a statement.

  • Game of Thrones - Northern Ireland

    'Game of Thrones' Filming Locations in Northern Ireland to Open as Tourist Attractions

    AT&T Plans Big Push to Win Over Madison Avenue

    CNN Needs Pro-Trump Voices, but Has a Hard Time Keeping Them on TV

    BBC's 'Bodyguard' Bows Out Ahead of Netflix Launch With Massive 47.9% Share in U.K.

    Michelle Guthrie Fired From Australian Broadcasting Corporation

    Has 'America's Got Talent' Standout Courtney Hadwin Already Signed a Record Deal?

