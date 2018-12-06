×
TV Roundup: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Teaser Promises Clash Between Fire and Ice (Watch)

Game of Thrones Dragon Special Effects
CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

In today’s TV News Roundup, “Game of Thrones” releases teaser video for the final season and the creator of “Doc McStuffins” signs a deal with Netflix

FIRST LOOKS

Game of Thrones has released a teaser video for season 8, hinting at a clash between fire and ice in the final season airing in April 2019.

DATES

Nickelodeon‘s new comedy series, “Cousins For Life,” premieres Saturday, Jan. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The live action series follows Stuart (Dallas Dupree Young) and Ivy (Scarlet Spencer), a pair of 12 year old cousins navigating their two very different families living together under the same roof.

Oxygen Media will debut a two-hour crime special, “Dannemora Prison Break,” on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by veteran correspondent Troy Roberts, the program details the shocking story of Richard Matt and David Sweat — two prisoners who escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015 with the help of prison employee Joyce Mitchell, inciting a 21-day manhunt.

CASTING

Variety has obtained two casting exclusives: Bethany Brown has joined the cast of the CW’s “The 100” series in a recurring role. She’s known for roles on “Supernatural,” “Girlfriends Guide to Divorce,” and “Take Two.” Another Variety exclusive reveals that Greg Hovanessian is to join the cast of Netflix’s “Another Life” in a recurring role. He is known for “Midway,” “The Mist,” and “Cardinal,” and is repped by Robert Stein Management and Ambition Talent in Toronto.

Additional cast members have been announced to join Jessica Biel in the new Facebook Watch series “Limetown”: Stanley Tucci (“The Hunger Games,” “The Lovely Bones”), Marlee Matlin (“Quantico,” “The West Wing”), Kelly Jenrette (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Grandfathered”), John Beasley (Walking Tall, The Sum of All Fears”) and Louis Ferreira (Netflix’s “Travelers,” “Bad Blood”) will all appear on the show, based on the podcast of the same name.

DEALS

Netflix has announced a multi-year deal with Chris Nee, an award-winning children’s television screenwriter and producer and the creator of “Doc McStuffins.” Per the deal, Nee will write and produce new children’s animated and live actions series exclusively for Netflix, which will have first look options on feature film projects from Nee and her production company, Laughing Wild. 

