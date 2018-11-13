‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 to Premiere in April

HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April.
The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers.
Though no specific date in April is offered in the video, it nevertheless gives fans their first indication of when they can expect the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the show that has become a global phenomenon.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
UWTbvKJQ
Top TV Salaries Revealed
Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'
'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph
Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All
'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence
Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'
Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy
Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'
Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'
Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]
HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April. The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers. Though […]