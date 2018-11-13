×
'Game of Thrones' Season 8 to Premiere in April

HBO has announced the final season of “Game of Thrones” will launch this April.

The news was revealed in a promotional video released by HBO on Tuesday, which teased that all of the conflict fans have seen in the show thus far has all been building to this final confrontation with the White Walkers.

Though no specific date in April is offered in the video, it nevertheless gives fans their first indication of when they can expect the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the show that has become a global phenomenon.

More to come…

