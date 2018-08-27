‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 First Footage Revealed

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday.

HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington) embracing a steely-eyed Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) at Winterfell.

“Game of Thrones” will return for its final six episodes in the first half of 2019.

The teaser also offers first looks at new programs like the the “Flight of the Conchords” and “Pod Save America” specials, and new seasons of “Barry,” “The Deuce,” and “Big Little Lies,” with Meryl Streep joining the second season.

Photos of “Big Little Lies” star Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Streep went viral recently. Witherspoon and Streep, who plays the mother of Alexander Skarsgard’s Perry from Season 1, were filming Season 2.

Absent from the trailer was Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen,” which shot a pilot and was greenlit for a 2019 series premiere. A separate trailer for the third season of “True Detective” also dropped, featuring Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) as Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More TV

  • WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01

    Richard Gere in BBC’s 'MotherFatherSon': First Look

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

  • GRAVITY FALLS - “Gideon Rises” –

    'Gravity Falls' Creator Alex Hirsch Signs Netflix Deal

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

  • Regina King

    Regina King Attached to Direct Drama in Development at ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' Hits New Delayed Viewing Ratings Highs With Season Finale

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Names Facebook and Google Alum as Chief Communications Officer

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

  • Writer-Activist Susan Elizabeth Watanabe Dies at

    Susan Elizabeth Watanabe, TV Writer and Activist, Dies at 49

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

  • Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio

    Shawn Mendes Tops Drake at iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards

    “Game of Thrones” fans got their first look at the upcoming eighth and final season on Sunday. HBO released a surprise teaser on Sunday, offering sneak peeks of its new and returning series for 2019. The trailer includes footage from the previous “Game of Thrones” season, as well as a glimpse from the much-anticipated new season that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad