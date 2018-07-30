‘Game of Thrones” Riverrun Castle Up for Sale in Northern Ireland

Want to live in a “Game of Thrones” castle without worrying whether or not the White Walkers are coming for you? Now’s your chance.

Part of the House Tully stronghold, Riverrun, is up for sale in Northern Ireland. Gosford Castle, whose exteriors were used in Season 3 of the HBO series, was built in the mid-1800’s and boasts over 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms available to fans of Catelyn Stark’s (Michelle Fairley) ancestral home.

The starting price for the venue is £500,000 or $656,452 in U.S. dollars. The listing is managed by Maison Real Estate, whose website breaks down the property into six aptly-named luxury apartments including “The Inner Bailey,” “The Round Tower,” and “The Old Keep” — likely less bloody and solemn than Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) Red Keep in King’s Landing. Each apartment is 3,500 sq. ft., with some offering rooftop gardens to residents.

The castle has an extensive history, as it was commandeered and used to accommodate troops during World War II. A prisoner of war camp was set up on the estate as well. Post-war, Gosford was sold to the Ministry of Agriculture, who established the surrounding land into Gosford Forest Park, later becoming Northern Ireland’s first conservation forest in 1986.

The “Game of Thrones” location has been run as a hotel since 1983. Maison Real Estate describes the possibilities for Gosford as “endless and only on inspection can this castle and its beautiful location be truly appreciated.” Peruse the listing here.

