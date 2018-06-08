‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Series Gets Pilot Order With Showrunner Jane Goldman

The first official details on the other potential “Game of Thrones” shows have emerged.

HBO has given a pilot order to a prequel series from writer Jane Goldman, one of five “Game of Thrones” projects that has been in the works.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” Goldman’s series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.

Goldman co-created the project with George R.R. Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series serves as the basis for “Game of Thrones.” Goldman and Martin wrote the story, with Goldman writing the teleplay. She will also serve as showrunner. She and Martin will executive produce along with Daniel Zelman and “Game of Thrones” co-executive producer Vince Gerardis.

Goldman is a British screenwriter and producer. Her past screenwriting credits include “Stardust,” “Kick Ass,” “X-Men: First Class” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” She is also attached to write the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” and “Kingsman 3.” Goldman is also the author of several best-selling non-fiction books, and is a co-creator of the annual comedy special “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year” for the UK’s Channel 4.

She is repped by WME in the United States and Independent Talent Group in the United Kingdom.

Other than Goldman, the other writers working on potential “Game of Thrones” spinoffs are: Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Carly Wray, and Bryan Cogman.

The exact nature of the plot of each project has been kept under tight wraps, though Martin has previously made clear that each project is a prequel rather than a spinoff and that none of the current main cast of the series will be involved. He has also ruled out fan theories that any of them will focus on his characters Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon the Unlikely, or Dunk and Egg as they are popularly known. He has also said that Robert’s Rebellion will not be the subject of any of the prequels.

News of the pilot order comes as fans are eagerly awaiting the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones,” which is expected to launch in summer 2019. The series is not only HBO’s most-watched original by a wide margin, but one of the most-watched shows on all of television. Season 7 of the series broke multiple ratings records for the network last year.