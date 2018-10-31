You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Adds Josh Whitehouse

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josh WhitehouseArmand de Brignac Art World Dinner, London, UK - 02 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Nick Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is starting to round out its cast.

Josh Whitehouse has joined the project, though the exact nature of his role is being kept under wraps. Whitehouse is now the second actor officially cast in the pilot, with Naomi Watts having been announced as one of the leads on Tuesday.

Whitehouse recently starred in the BBC series “Poldark” and will star in the remake of “Valley Girl” currently in the works. He is repped by CAA, United Agents, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Taking place thousands of years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” the new show chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend–it’s not the story we think we know.

Jane Goldman co-created the project with George R.R. Martin, whose “A Song of Ice and Fire” novel series serves as the basis for “Game of Thrones.” Goldman and Martin wrote the story, with Goldman writing the teleplay. She will also serve as showrunner. She and Martin will executive produce along with Daniel Zelman, James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, and “Game of Thrones” executive producer Vince Gerardis. Chris Symes will co-executive produce.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More TV

  • Josh WhitehouseArmand de Brignac Art World

    'Game of Thrones' Prequel Adds Josh Whitehouse

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is starting to round out its cast. Josh Whitehouse has joined the project, though the exact nature of his role is being kept under wraps. Whitehouse is now the second actor officially cast in the pilot, with Naomi Watts having been announced as one of the leads […]

  • Julia Franz Charter Communications

    Julia Franz Joins Charter as Head of Development, Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is starting to round out its cast. Josh Whitehouse has joined the project, though the exact nature of his role is being kept under wraps. Whitehouse is now the second actor officially cast in the pilot, with Naomi Watts having been announced as one of the leads […]

  • BBC America Orders Terry Pratchett's 'The

    BBC America Orders Terry Pratchett's 'The Watch' to Series

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is starting to round out its cast. Josh Whitehouse has joined the project, though the exact nature of his role is being kept under wraps. Whitehouse is now the second actor officially cast in the pilot, with Naomi Watts having been announced as one of the leads […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    What's Leaving Netflix in November 2018

    The “Game of Thrones” prequel pilot at HBO is starting to round out its cast. Josh Whitehouse has joined the project, though the exact nature of his role is being kept under wraps. Whitehouse is now the second actor officially cast in the pilot, with Naomi Watts having been announced as one of the leads […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad