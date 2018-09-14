‘Game of Thrones’ Writer Bryan Cogman Signs Overall Deal at Amazon

Bryan Cogman
Bryan Cogman has inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Cogman is best known for his work on the megahit HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He started on the show as an assistant to creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, eventually rising to the rank of writer and co-executive producer. Among the episodes Cogman has written for the series are “Stormborn,” the second episode of Season 7, and “The Broken Man, the seventh episode of Season 6 which introduced the character of Lyanna Mormont.

Cogman was also one of the five writers chosen to develop a new show in the “Game of Thrones” universe. In June, HBO ordered the show being developed by Jane Goldman to pilot.

“We’re proud to be in business with Bryan, who has written some of the most memorable and exhilarating television in recent history,” said Albert Cheng, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “His storytelling prowess is undeniable, and we cannot wait to introduce his voice to our Prime Video audience.”

On the feature side, Cogman wrote Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Sword in the Stone” and is currently working on “The Haunted Mansion” for the studio.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to start the next phase of my career with Amazon,” Cogman said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to start writing.”

Cogman is repped by UTA, Management 360, and Hansen Jacobson.

    Bryan Cogman has inked an overall deal with Amazon Studios. Cogman is best known for his work on the megahit HBO series "Game of Thrones." He started on the show as an assistant to creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, eventually rising to the rank of writer and co-executive producer. Among the episodes Cogman has written […]

