Gal Gadot to Star in Hedy Lamarr Series From ‘The Affair’ Creator at Showtime

Gal Gadot is gearing up to play another wonder woman.

Sources tell Variety that Gadot is near a deal to star in and executive produce a Showtime series based on the life and career of Hedy Lamarr. Lamarr was born in Austria and went on to become one of the most famous American film stars of her generation, appearing in classics like “Samson and Delilah,” “Boom Town,” and “Come Live With Me.” Lamarr was also a celebrated inventor, credited with creating a frequency-hopping signal during World War II that could help the Allies disrupt radio controlled torpedoes.

The series has not been formally picked up at the premium cabler, but it would be a limited series should the deals become finalized.

Showtime declined to comment.

Sarah Treem, the creator and showrunner on Showtime’s acclaimed drama “The Affair,” would serve as writer and executive producer on the project. Warren Littlefield, executive producer of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo” at FX, would also executive produce. Along with Gadot, her husband Jaron Varsano will also executive produce.

Gadot was a model and former Miss Israel before she got into acting, making her debut in 2009’s “Fast & Furious.” She is best known for her portrayal of the DC superhero Wonder Woman. She first played the iconic character in “Batman v. Superman” before starring in the self-titled “Wonder Woman” film. The latter film went on to gross over $820 million worldwide. She played the character again in “Justice League” and is currently filming the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984.”

The news also comes shortly after Showtime announced that “The Affair” would return for a fifth and final season. The Season 4 finale will air Aug. 19. The show has received widespread acclaim since its debut, picking up three Golden Globe awards throughout its run. That includes a win for best drama series in 2015 and best actress in a drama series for Ruth Wilson that same year.

Gadot and Treem are both repped by WME. Gadot is also repped by Robert Offer, while Treem is repped by Schreck Rose.