TV Roundup: Gal Gadot, Emily Deschanel Audition for Homer in ‘Simpsons’ Season 30 Clip (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Fox drops a clip from the first episode “The Simpsons” season 30 featuring Gal Gadot and Emily Deschanel.

Bart takes a dare and ends up in the hospital in the 30th season premiere episode of “The Simpsons,” airing Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. Celebrities making guest-voice appearances include Gal Gadot, Emily Deschanel, Jonathan Groff, Dave Attell and Pete Holmes.

The first trailer for “Star Trek: Short Treks ‘Runaway'” dropped Thursday. Rolling out in four stand-alone 10-15 minute shorts, the stories will dive deeper into the characters from “Star Trek: Discovery,” in anticipation of its return in 2019. “Runaway” will focus on Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) as she encounters an unexpected visitor.

Bravo Media’s four-part docu-series “Welcome to Waverly” will premiere a new episode every night at 10 p.m. ET/PT from Monday, Oct. 22 to Thursday, Oct. 25. Set in Waverly, Kansas, the series follows seven urban professionals over six weeks, paired up with their local counterparts in their respective industries. The goal will be to find out what happens when big city sensibility meets small town values.

“Big Chicken Shaq,” premieres on Saturday, Oct. 6 on Facebook Watch. Two episodes will drop on that date, and the remaining six will air on Saturdays this fall. The show follows the grand opening of Shaquille O’Neille’s new restaurant, Big Chicken, in Las Vegas.

“Expedition Unknown: Search For The Afterlife” premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel, followed by new footage and discussion with explorer and host Josh Gates at 11 p.m. ET/PT. In this four-part special event, Gates travels to some of the most haunted places on earth to investigate the spirit world and attempt answer the question, “Where do we go when we die?”

“Outlander” season four will premiere at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival (SAVFF) on Sunday, Oct. 28th, SCAD announced Thursday in partnership with Starz. Following the screening, the cast and creators of “Outlander” will participate in a panel discussion live streamed on the official “Outlander” Facebook page. Fans in Savannah can also visit a showcase of costumes from season four at the SCAD Museum of Art’s first-ever costume exhibit.

HBO Documentary Films has acquired the rights to “The Cold Blue” from Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions. Directed by Erik Nelson, who is known for “Dreams with Sharp Teeth” and “A Gray State,” the film looks at the daily lives of the men of WWII’s the Eighth Air Force. The film features restored footage and outtakes shot by director William Wyler for his 1944 documentary “The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress.” “The Cold Blue” debuts on HBO in June 2019.

Byron Allen‘s Entertainment Studios (ES) announced Thursday that they are beginning production for 130 new half-hour episodes for five of the studio’s current court series, totaling 650 new half-hour episodes for the 2018-19 season. All five ES court series will be carried on the ES network JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, as well as DirecTV, AT&T U-verse, Verizon FiOS, and DISH. The five court series include “America’s Court With Judge Ross,” Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez,” “Supreme Justice with Judge Karen,” “Justice with Judge Mablean,” and “The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.” EXECUTIVE NEWS

Comedy Central announced today the appointment of Jake Urbanski to Vice President of communications and head of scripted publicity. Urbanski will report to Steve Albani, Senior Vice President of communications for Comedy Central, and will be based in the Hollywood, heading up the company’s west coast communications operations. Together with Albani, he will oversee the development of publicity campaigns for primetime scripted series and develop the company’s strategic plans in support of the company’s vision and values.

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) has announced a series of executive appointments. IPC founders Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman will assume the roles of CEO and President at Industrial Media respectively. They will oversee Industrial Media’s interest in ABC’s “American Idol,” Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” franchise, as well as partner companies Sharp Entertainment and B-17 Entertianment, which produce TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” and Facebook Watch’s “Confetti” respectively. In addition, Leah Hariton has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Erin Gamble to Senior Vice President. Matt Shanfield will serve as Senior Vice President of Development. Other appointments include: Tobey List, who joins the company as Vice President of current programming; Matt Zien, who is promoted to Vice President of development; Hoo In Kim, joining as director of current programming; Alecia Ashby, joining as director of production; Steve Erdman, promoted to director of development; Matt Horowitz joining as manager of development; Jamie Renberg joining as coordinator of current programming; Patrick Murphy, promoted to coordinator of development; and Jeff Altrock joining as in-house executive producer.

Stephanie Steele, who joined Oxygen Media in 2010, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of the network’s production and development. Her appointment was announced internally by Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of original programming and development, to whom she will continue to report. Steele played a key-roll in recent successes including “Aaron Hernandez Uncovered,” the “Snapped Notorious” specials, “Dahmer on Dahmer,” and “The Turpin 13: Family Secrets Exposed.” In her new role she will continue to spearhead the network’s current slate of true-crime programming.

Freeform announced Thursday its plan to air “Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” on Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:15 ET/PT in honor of the anniversary for the cult classic film. The star-studded 90-minute special, filmed at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, will feature musical performances by Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch and Junior New System, as well as a “Hocus Pocus” themed costume contest, judged by Sharon and Kelly Osbourne. The special will also feature exclusive interviews with “Hocus Pocus” cast and crew members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Kenny Ortega, Mick Garris, David Kirschner, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Amanda Shepherd, Doug Jones, Larry Bagby, Jason Marsden, Tobias Jelinek, Peggy Holmes and John Debney. Drag star Lady Bunny will be the resident DJ.

Damian Lewis will receive the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television at the 2018 British Academy Britannia Awards, hosted by The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles (BAFTA Los Angeles). The British actor and producer joins fellow honorees Steve McQueen, receiving the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing, Cate Blanchett, receiving the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, and Kevin Feige, who will receive the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment. The awards will take place Friday, Oct. 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, presented by American Airlines and Jaguar Land Rover North America.