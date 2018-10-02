‘Dope State’ Mockumentary Gets Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

Route One Entertainment has signed a distribution deal with the PRØHBTD cannabis lifestyle platform to market and distribute Gabriel Sunday’s mockumentary series “Dope State,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Route One CEO Russell Levine (“Colossal”), who also executive produces the series, made the announcement Tuesday. “Dope State” is directed, written, and stars Sunday. It consists of six 22-minute episodes that provide a humorous look at cannabis entrepreneurs seeking riches and revolution in the Golden State.

PRØHBTD asserts that it has built the first and largest multi-platform video network in the cannabis industry with video content syndicated across 15 different partner platforms including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon, Android TV, Dailymotion and others, which saw more than 21 million video views in May with an average view through rate of 3:45 minutes.

The company creates a number of original programs including “Edibles” with Birdie Harrelson, niece of Woody Harrelson, and “Get Loud” with Slink Johnson. PRØHBTD recently closed a Series A funding round where it raised $8 million. It plans to launch foreign sales of “Dope State” at the American Film Market, which opens Oct.31.

Related Aviron Pictures Acquires 'Destination Wedding' With Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder 'Harry Potter' Actress Evanna Lynch to Star in Wilderness Story 'Indigo Valley' (EXCLUSIVE)

“Route One is thrilled to work with PRØHBTD to present a rising star on the comedy scene,” said Levine. “Gabe Sunday’s talent has attracted some of the most popular personalities in the business to take part in a uniquely whacky look at the fastest-growing industry in the USA.”

“Dope State” recently held its world premiere at the 2018 Series Festival in the Independent Pilot – Comedy section, where Sunday won the award for best comedy director and best comedy actor. The series includes appearances by Adrian Grenier, Dan Harmon, Kenneth and Keith Lucas, Sam Jay, Ron Lynch, Mel Shimkovitz and Brandon Wardell.

“‘Dope State’ is an ode to, and satire of, California culture,” Sunday said. “I grew up in the Bay Area where everyone is connected to someone who grows, smokes or deals weed.”

Sunday credited Starburns Industries for taking the content of the series beyond cliché pot stereotypes and stoner humor.

The series is financed and produced by Route One Entertainment alongside Starburns Industries, Sunday’s The Sunday Show, and Michael Garcia’s Blackbees Television Company. In addition to Levine, executive producers are Sunday, Todd Traina, Sophia Dilley, Garcia, Dino Stamatopolous, Simon Oré, and Casey Rup. Michael Murphy and Frank Wolff serve as consulting producers.

Sunday is most well-known for producing, writing, and starring in “My Suicide” opposite David Carradine. Sunday is repped by CAA.