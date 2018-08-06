‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Releases Eerie First Trailer (Watch)

The world is officially ending. FX took to Twitter Monday to debut a new teaser trailer for the eighth chapter of “American Horror Story,” titled “Apocalypse.”

True to “AHS” form, the teaser features an array of disturbing images, starting with an hourglass womb incubating a demonic infant, followed by quick shots of skulls, scorpions, nuclear explosions, and the satanic symbol.

The network previously announced that the eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series will be a crossover between seasons 1 and 3 of the show, respectively named “Murder House” and “Coven.” As such, the unborn child depicted in the teaser likely represents Michael Langdon, the devil offspring of sadistic teen Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) and his rape victim Vivien Harmon (Connie Britton) — two key players in the show’s inaugural season.

“Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” breakout Cody Fern has signed on to portray the satanic spawn in the series, which will also see the return of Jessica Lange, who will reprise her Golden Globe-winning “Murder House” turn as grieving mother — and now grandmother — Constance Langdon.

Murphy also confirmed the returns of AHS veterans Peters, Sarah Paulson, and Kathy Bates for the eighth installment, which is set to premiere on Sept. 12.

 

