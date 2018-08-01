FX Hires Christine Shaw as Senior VP of Communications

Christine Shaw
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX Networks

FX Networks has hired publicity and marketing executive Christine Shaw as its new senior vice president of communications.

Shaw will be responsible for strategy and oversight of the network and studio’s corporate communications, trade advertising, talent relations, events, awards campaigns, and public affairs. She will report to John Solberg, executive vice president of communications for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Christine has an outstanding track record and she will be a terrific addition to our team as we continue to strive to provide best-in-class service for our talent and journalists,” said Solberg. “Her expertise in communications and brand strategy will be invaluable as we expand the scope of our programming for FX Networks.”

In 2017, Shaw was named to Variety’s Marketing Impact Report, which recognizes the top 32 marketing executives in the entertainment industry. Prior to joining FX, Shaw served as SVP of communications and marketing for FremantleMedia North America (FMNA), where she led the company’s corporate communications strategy, as well as publicity and marketing for FMNA’s series. While at FMNA, Shaw also messaged the company’s growth into scripted while driving the production and globally synchronized communications and marketing rollout for the critically acclaimed series, “American Gods.”

Prior to that, Shaw was VP of communications at BBC Worldwide. Shaw was also previously at Murphy O’Brien Public Relations. Earlier in her career, she worked for Rogers & Cowan in the Television, Digital and Integrated Marketing division where she worked across series and brand campaigns, aligning consumer brands with entertainment properties and personalities.

She is a graduate of the USC School of Cinema-Television as well as the USC Annenberg School for Journalism.

