FX Orders Comedy ‘Breeders’ Starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard

FX has given a series order to a parental comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, Variety has learned.

The series, titled “Breeders,” is described as exposing the parental-paradox that it is possible, in the very same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there. Martin Freeman stars as a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was.

FX has ordered a 10-episode season and is slated to debut in 2020.

Simon Blackwell will serve as showrunner. Blackwell created the show along with Chris Addison and Freeman. Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday and Michael Wiggs executive produce. The series was commissioned for Sky by Zai Bennett, director of programmes, and Jon Mountague, head of comedy, with Josh Cole set to be the commissioning editor. The series is being produced by FX Productions, Avalon Television, and Sky Original Productions.

“Martin Freeman is an incredibly versatile artist who is perfectly paired with the wonderfully talented Daisy Haggard in ‘Breeders,’” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We enjoyed working with Martin on the first installment of Fargo and are delighted that he is executive producing along with Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison. We also appreciate the chance to partner with Avalon Television and Sky Original Productions to bring this new comedy series to audiences worldwide.”