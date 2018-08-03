FX Orders Alex Garland Drama ‘Devs,’ Limited Series ‘Shogun’

FX has given out series orders to a new drama from Alex Garland as well as a series based on the James Clavell novel “Shogun.” The cabler made the announcements at the TCA summer press tour on Friday.

“Devs,” which had previously been ordered to pilot at FX, follows a young computer engineer, Lily Chan, as she investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in San Francisco, whom she believes are behind the murder of her boyfriend. FX has given the series an eight-episode order.

Garland serves as writer and will executive produce along with Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV, as well as Eli Bush and Scott Rudin, with whom he partnered with on the films “Annihilation” and “Ex Machina.” The series will be produced by FX Productions.

Sonoya Mizuno will play Lily Chan. Lily is a software engineer who works at Amaya, a cutting edge tech company, and comes to suspect her employer may be responsible for the death of her boyfriend. Mizuno is repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment, Troika, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.

Nick Offerman will play Forest. Forest is the CEO of Amaya, whose obsession is the covert work of the company’s development division. Offerman is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Jin Ha will play Jamie, a gifted cyber security specialist, who is Lily’s former boyfriend. Ha is repped by ICM and Suskin Management.

Zach Grenier will play Kenton. Terse, dry and dangerous , Kenton is the head of security at Amaya. Grenier is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

Stephen McKinley Henderson will play Stewart. Stewart is a cultured intellectual from another era and one of the top technical minds working in Amaya’s secret development division. McKinley is repped by Stewart Talent and EKG Talent Group.

Cailee Spaeny will play “Lyndon,” a young, brilliant, and stubborn employee who works in Amaya’s secret development division. Spaeny is repped by by WME, Identity Agency Group, and attorney Adam Kaller

Alison Pill will play Katie. Katie is a gifted quantum physicist tapped by Forest to be his second in command at Amaya. Pill is repped by CAA and the Burstein Company.

“Shogun” is set in feudal Japan and charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai: John Blackthorne, a risk-taking English sailor who ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him; Lord Toranaga, a shrewd, powerful daimyo, at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals; and Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, who must prove her value and allegiance.

FX has ordered 10 episodes. Ronan Bennett will write the series and executive produce. Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV will executive produce along with Michael De Luca and Michaela Clavell. Tim Van Patten will executive produce and direct multiple episodes. Eugene Kelly will also executive produce with Rachel Bennette onboard as supervising producer. Tom Winchester from DNA TV will serve as a producer on the series. Georgina Pope will serve as co-producer and Eriko Miyagawa is associate producer. The series will be shot in the UK and Japan and produced by FX Productions.

The original novel was published in 1975 and became a major best-seller with more than 30 million copies sold worldwide. It previously inspired the 1980 NBC miniseries of the same name, which starred Richard Chamberlain as Major John Blackthorne, Toshiro Mifune starred as Lord Yoshi Toranaga and Yoko Shimada as Lady Toda Mariko.

(Pictured: Alex Garland)