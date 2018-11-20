TV Roundup: ‘Future Man’ Season 2 Teaser Drops (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) as they realize that their season one mission to stop the cure didn’t work — and that Stu Camillo (Haley Joel Osment) is trying to relocate humanity to Mars.

DATES

The premiere of season six of “The Blacklist” has been extended into a two-day, two-part event. Part one will air Thurs., Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with part two to follow on Fri., Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC. “Midnight, Texas” will move to Fridays at 8 p.m. beginning Dec. 14.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Alexa Duda has been named executive producer for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The five-time Emmy award winner will executive produce the one-hour show, debuting in national syndication next fall. Her past executive producer credits include “Steve Harvey” and “The Tyra Banks Show.”

INITIATIVES

Actor Matt McGorry (“Orange is the New Black,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) has partnered with “Color of Change” to make a video PSA encouraging white Americans to start meaningful conversations about race at the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

PROGRAMMING

NBC has announced the complete line-up of celebrity guests to appear in John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s hour-long special, “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.” Airing Wed., Nov. 28 at 10 p.m., special guests include: The Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” Kenan Thompson, Awkwafina, Neal Brennan, Zach Galifianakis, Derek Hough, Kris Jenner, Yassir Lester, Retta, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Kim Kardashian West, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, Tien Tran, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor, Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding.