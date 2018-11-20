×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Roundup: ‘Future Man’ Season 2 Teaser Drops (Watch)

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
future man hulu josh hutcherson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Hulu

In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2. 

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) as they realize that their season one mission to stop the cure didn’t work — and that Stu Camillo (Haley Joel Osment) is trying to relocate humanity to Mars.

DATES

The premiere of season six of The Blacklist” has been extended into a two-day, two-part event. Part one will air Thurs., Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with part two to follow on Fri., Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. on NBC. “Midnight, Texas” will move to Fridays at 8 p.m. beginning Dec. 14.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Alexa Duda has been named executive producer for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The five-time Emmy award winner will executive produce the one-hour show, debuting in national syndication next fall. Her past executive producer credits include “Steve Harvey” and “The Tyra Banks Show.”

INITIATIVES

Related

Actor Matt McGorry (“Orange is the New Black,”  “How to Get Away with Murder”) has partnered with “Color of Change” to make a video PSA encouraging white Americans to start meaningful conversations about race at the dinner table this Thanksgiving.

PROGRAMMING

NBC has announced the complete line-up of celebrity guests to appear in John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s hour-long special, “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy.” Airing Wed., Nov. 28 at 10 p.m., special guests include: The Fab Five from “Queer Eye,” Kenan ThompsonAwkwafinaNeal BrennanZach GalifianakisDerek HoughKris JennerYassir LesterRettaSam RichardsonBen SchwartzKim Kardashian West, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton,  Tien Tran, Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq and Meghan Trainor, Stevie Wonder and Esperanza Spalding.

Popular on Variety

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

More TV

  • future man hulu josh hutcherson

    TV Roundup: 'Future Man' Season 2 Teaser Drops (Watch)

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly, NBC News Near $30 Million Contract Settlement

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

  • Northern Exposure

    'Northern Exposure' Revival in Development at CBS

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

  • Chris Williams Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: How Pocket.watch Disrupted the Holiday Toy Biz

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

  • Mark burnett Roma Downey

    Mark Burnett, Roma Downey Recall Their Terrifying Malibu Evacuation

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

  • Channing Dungey's ABC Exit Is a

    Why Channing Dungey's Exit From ABC Is a Sign of the Times

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

  • "Get Ready" -- One last mystery

    'Salvation' Canceled at CBS After Two Seasons

    In today’s TV News Roundup, Hulu drops the first teaser for “Future Man” Season 2.  FIRST LOOKS Hulu has released the first teaser trailer for season two of “Future Man,” premiering Jan. 11 on the streaming service. The series takes place in the year 2162, following Josh (Josh Hutcherson), Wolf (Derek Wilson), and Tiger (Eliza […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad