×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Comcast to Drop Jennifer Lopez-Owned Fuse Music Channel

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Wilmer Valderrama speaks onstage during the ALMAs 2018 LIVE On Fuse at LA Live on November 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The ALMAs)
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fuse Media

Comcast is dropping Fuse, the music cabler owned in part by Jennifer Lopez, raising questions about the independent channel’s future as a linear cable offering.

Fuse blasted the cable giant on Sunday for the decision, asserting that it “met Comcast’s financial demands and no other requirements were ever communicated to us.” Comcast said its subscribers were notified of the change some weeks ago. It’s unclear how many subscribers Fuse, which targets young, urban viewers with music and lifestyle programming, will lose from Comcast, the nation’s largest MVPD.

Fuse reached about 74 million cable households a few years ago but was down to about 60 million as of February of this year, according to Nielsen. Comcast has a total of 22 million video subscribers.

Fuse president-CEO Michael Schwimmer on Sunday signaled the start of an effort to put PR pressure on Comcast for dropping one of the few sizable independently owned channels in the U.S. cable landscape. Comcast’s status as the No. 1 cable operator and broadband provider makes it vulnerable to attacks from watchdog groups. Schwimmer was quick to mention the Justice Department’s history of anti-trust oversight of the conglom stemming from its 2011 acquisition of NBCUniversal.

Related

“By removing our network from its consumer offering, Comcast is silencing yet another independent media company, in this case one that is devoted to providing a platform for inclusive voices and authentic representation at a uniquely important time in our society,” Schwimmer said. “A commitment to diversity is an enduring value, not a politically expedient card for Comcast to play until such time as consent decrees or business objectives no longer require it. Comcast’s behavior leading to its decision to drop Fuse reveals an agenda inconsistent with their public statements, giving further credence to the merit of ongoing DOJ oversight.”

For the past seven years, Comcast has had to operate its cable systems under behavioral restrictions established in exchange for federal approval of its NBCUniversal purchase. But the company’s consent decree with the Justice Department expired in the fall. Despite lobbying by Comcast rivals, the Justice Department is not believed to have taken any steps to extend that oversight.

Comcast’s axing of Fuse comes as all of the major traditional MVPDs are taking a hard line with programmers to prune their lineups of underperforming niche channels. The traditional cable and satellite TV business is under extreme pressure from Netflix, Amazon and the new breed of low-cost streaming channel bundles offered by YouTube TV, Hulu and others.

Fuse launched in 1994 as a music cabler owned by Cablevision, the former New York cable giant. Lopez came into the picture in 2014 when her NuvoTV channel bought Fuse for $226 million and merged operations under the Fuse banner.

The company is known to have been on the block for some time. But a single niche-targeted ad-supported channel dependent largely on cable carriage for revenue is a hard sell at a moment of major transition for the pay TV eco-system.

Lopez bought into NuvoTV in 2012. That company was formed on the back of Si TV, the groundbreaking Latino-focused cable channel launched by producer-entrepreneur Jeff Valdez in 2004.

(Pictured: Wilmer Valderrama on Fuse’s telecast of the 2018 ALMA Awards)

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Biz

  • LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04:

    Comcast to Drop Jennifer Lopez-Owned Fuse Music Channel

    Comcast is dropping Fuse, the music cabler owned in part by Jennifer Lopez, raising questions about the independent channel’s future as a linear cable offering. Fuse blasted the cable giant on Sunday for the decision, asserting that it “met Comcast’s financial demands and no other requirements were ever communicated to us.” Comcast said its subscribers were [...]

  • Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be

    Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert to Be Held at Original Site

    As anticipated, a three-day event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock Music & Arts Festival will take place August 15-17 at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on the site of the original event. The venue will produce the event along with Live Nation Concerts and the brand communications agency INVNT. Described [...]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Media Stocks Rebound After Another Volatile Day for Wall Street

    Another wild ride on Wall Street ended on Thursday with the major indices rallying furiously in the final 90 minutes of trading to rebound from heavy losses, which came on the heels of Wednesday’s historic 1,086-point gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average took a nearly 900-point swing between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET, closing [...]

  • ESPN Skinny Bundle

    Disney Warns Fios Customers of Looming Snag in Carriage Talks

    Viewers of Disney-owned networks like ABC and ESPN have begun to see messages telling them that the TV outlets may no longer be available to subscribers of Verizon Fios, the latest example of two big media companies clashing over terms of carrying content to consumers. The current contract between Disney Media Networks and Fios is [...]

  • Steven Seagal

    D.A. Declines to Charge Steven Seagal in Sexual Assault Case

    For the second time this year, the L.A. County District Attorney’s office has declined to file a sexual assault charge against actor Steven Seagal. A woman came forward to the LAPD to allege that Seagal had sexually assaulted her in the summer of 2002. The D.A.’s Hollywood sex crimes task force reviewed case, but determined [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad