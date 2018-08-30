‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Adds Jaleel White in Season 5 Guest Role

Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned.

White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever his boss comes to visit.

White joins “Fresh Off the Boat” as the scripted comedy series moves to Friday nights along with “Speechless” as part of a revamped TGIF comedy block. White previously starred on one of ABC’s original TGIF shows, “Family Matters,” in the breakout role of Steve Urkel.

Post-“Family Matters,” White has starred in shows like “Grown Ups,” “Fake It Til You Make It,” and “Me, Myself, and I.” He is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Snyder Management.

Set in the mid-‘90s, “Fresh Off the Boat” follows 12-year-old hip-hop loving Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his Taiwanese family as they move from Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to suburban Orlando, Florida. In addition to Yang, the series stars Park, Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, and Chelsey Crisp. The series is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang. Nahnatchka Khan created the series in addition to executive producing. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

“Fresh Off the Boat” will premiere its fifth season on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.