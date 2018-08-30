‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Adds Jaleel White in Season 5 Guest Role

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jaleel WhiteWarner Bros. Pictures 'The 15:17 to Paris' World Premiere, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 5 February 2018
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstoc

Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned.

White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever his boss comes to visit.

White joins “Fresh Off the Boat” as the scripted comedy series moves to Friday nights along with “Speechless” as part of a revamped TGIF comedy block. White previously starred on one of ABC’s original TGIF shows, “Family Matters,” in the breakout role of Steve Urkel.

Post-“Family Matters,” White has starred in shows like “Grown Ups,” “Fake It Til You Make It,” and “Me, Myself, and I.” He is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency and Snyder Management.

Set in the mid-‘90s, “Fresh Off the Boat” follows 12-year-old hip-hop loving Eddie Huang (Hudson Yang) and his Taiwanese family as they move from Chinatown in Washington, D.C. to suburban Orlando, Florida. In addition to Yang, the series stars Park, Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, Lucille Soong, and Chelsey Crisp. The series is based on the memoir of the same name by Eddie Huang. Nahnatchka Khan created the series in addition to executive producing. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

“Fresh Off the Boat” will premiere its fifth season on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More TV

  • Andy Casagrande Shark Week Cinematographer

    How a Shark Week Cinematographer Captures the Predators

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

  • Groundhog Day review

    What's Coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in September 2018

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

  • Jimmi SimpsonNetflix FYSEE USS Callister (Black

    'Westworld' Star Jimmi Simpson Joins Ben Kingsley in Epix Drama 'Our Lady, LTD'

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

  • Women, Minorities First Time TV Director

    Women and Minorities See Significant Gains as First-Time TV Directors

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

  • Jaleel WhiteWarner Bros. Pictures 'The 15:17

    'Fresh Off the Boat' Adds Jaleel White in Season 5 Guest Role

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

  • Beta Film, ZDF’s Intaglio Films Sets

    Beta Film, ZDF’s Intaglio Films Sets First Production With 'The Swarm'

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

  • AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Quarter

    TV Ratings: 'Big Brother,' 'America's Got Talent' Tie on Wednesday

    Jaleel White will guest star in an upcoming fifth season episode of ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” Variety has learned. White will play Calvin, a sarcastic and under-appreciated general manager of a car dealership, where Louis (Randall Park) buys an RV. Calvin does all the work for the dealership but is forced to play second-fiddle whenever […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad