FremantleMedia Rebrands as Fremantle, With Jennifer Mullin Newly at the Helm

FremantleMedia has dropped the ‘Media’ from its name and is now simply Fremantle. The name change was announced in the same week that Jennifer Mullin took the reins as CEO of the production and distribution giant. The rebranding work started under her predecessor Cecile Frot-Coutaz, who has now left the RTL-owned business to run YouTube’s EMEA operations.

In the international TV business, and among staffers, the company was mostly referred to as Fremantle and that is now its official moniker. A new logo reflects the change. FremantleMedia will continue as the legal entity, the company said. Elsewhere, the various units will just be badged Fremantle.

Mullin is in the throes of relocating to London in her new CEO role. She previously oversaw the U.S. business. “Credit must go to my predecessor Cecile Frot-Coutaz and the teams from across the business who have worked tirelessly over the last year to find the right expression of what it means to be part of the Fremantle family,” she said.

She added: “We work with the best creatives in the business, all of whom take enormous pride in their work, which in turn inspires and impacts millions of people around the world. We are all connected by these acts of creativity, all part of one global team – and this new creative signature is a bold way of putting our own unique mark on everything that we do.”

The brand refresh is the first since FremantleMedia came into being in 2001. Since then the company has built an international stable of production businesses. It also has a sizable global sales operation. Having moved heavily into scripted, its drama output includes “American Gods,” and HBO’s “My Brilliant Friend.” Its roster of unscripted formats includes “Idol,” “Got Talent,” and “The X Factor.”

