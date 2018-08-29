FremantleMedia’s Original Productions Names Brian Lovett Head of Production, Development

Brian Lovett has joined FremantleMedia’s Original Productions as executive vice president production and development.

Most recently, Lovett served as the vice president of production and development for National Geographic Studios. He returns to Original Productions after previously working on some of the unscripted studio’s most high-profile series, including “Deadliest Catch.” Among the multiple positions he held on the series were field producer, writer, camera and producer.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Brian back as we embark on a new chapter of OP,” said Jeff Hasler, president of Original Productions, to whom Lovett will report. “His breadth of experience in creating cutting edge, compelling documentary series, combined with his distinctive creative and visual storytelling skills, make him the perfect addition to help build a vibrant pipeline that consistently delivers the highest level of quality for our partners.”

Lovett added “I’m ecstatic to be back at Original Productions. There’s no better home for me than at a company known for making the boldest of choices and a relentless desire to push all storytelling genres forward. I couldn’t agree more with that passionate vision, and re-joining forces with Jeff to continue making the most authentic and striking documentary content makes this an opportunity that I can’t wait to begin.”

