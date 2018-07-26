FremantleMedia Names Jennifer Mullin New CEO

Jennifer Mullin will take one of the biggest jobs in international TV, as CEO of production and distribution giant FremantleMedia. Mullin has been CEO of FremantleMedia North America, the company’s largest unit, since May 2017.

She joined the North America operation in 2005 as senior vice president of current programming, rising to executive vice president of current programming in 2012 and co-CEO in 2015, alongside Craig Cegielski.

Mullin will replace Cecile Frot-Coutaz in London at the helm of FremantleMedia, which is owned by Luxembourg-based RTL, on Sept. 1. Frot-Coutaz is leaving after more than two decades to head YouTube’s EMEA business, as first reported by Variety in March. Frot-Coutaz has been CEO of FremantleMedia since 2012.

“A strong and hugely respected leader, Jennifer has been a key force in FremantleMedia’s creative renewal across unscripted and scripted programming and has a matchless understanding of the global content industry,” said RTL Group CEO Bert Habets. “I warmly welcome Jennifer in her new role and wish her every success, and I am very much looking forward to working with her to further drive the growth of our global content business.”

FremantleMedia is one of the biggest production and distribution groups outside of Hollywood. Having majored in unscripted, with formats such as “Idol,” “Got Talent,” and “X Factor,” it has moved heavily into scripted with drama series such as “American Gods,” “The Young Pope” and “Deutschland 83.”

Mullin’s experience at FremantleMedia North America has mostly been in the unscripted realm. She takes the reins in London as the wider content business continues to consolidate, including the possible sale to a major player of rival group Endemol Shine.

FremantleMedia has itself been part of the consolidation story, backing or buying a raft of production companies, including Gurinder Chadha’s Bend It TV, Israeli formats outfit Abot Hameiri, Simon Andreae’s Naked Entertainment, Italy’s Wildside, and France’s Fontaram, among many others.

It also has a sizable distribution arm in FremantleMedia International.