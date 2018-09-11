Fremantle Acquires ‘Taken Down’ From ‘Love/Hate’ Creative Team

CREDIT: Bernard Walsh

Fremantle has acquired international distribution rights to “Taken Down,” a politically minded crime series directed by David Caffrey (“Pinky Blinders”) and produced by Spiral Pictures.

Set in contemporary Ireland, the series follows an investigation launched in the aftermath of the violent death of a young Nigerian migrant who was found abandoned close to a Direct Provision Centre, where refugees wait for political asylum.

Commissioned by RTÉ Television in association with ARTE France, “Taken Down” stars Aissa Maiga (“Anything for Alice”), Brian Gleeson (“Resistance”), Lynn Rafferty (“Love/Hate”). The cast is completed by Orla Fitzgerald (“The Young Offenders”) Jimmy Smallhorne (“Love/Hate”), Barry Ward (“The Fall”), Enoch Frost (“Skyfall”) and Slimane Dazi (“A Prophet”).

“‘Taken Down’ is a gripping and authentic drama which highlights the reality of living as a refugee in Ireland today,” said Rebecca Dundon, director of international acquisitions at Fremantle. The executive said the series will have “global audiences transfixed with its emotionally charged storyline and complex characters played by an amazing ensemble cast.”

Delivered by the creative team behind “Love/Hate,” the series was written by Spiral Pictures’ Stuart Carolan, who also acts as executive producer, alongside best-selling novelist Jo Spain. Suzanne McAuley (“Clean Break,””Maigret”) is executive producer.

“Love/Hate” is a critically-acclaimed series set against the backdrop of the organized crime scene of Dublin.

Fremantle will introduce the series to buyers at Mipcom, the international TV showcase set in Cannes.

