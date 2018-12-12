×
Freeform Orders Comedy ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ From Josh Thomas

Freeform has given out a series order to the comedy “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” from creator, writer, and comedian Josh Thomas.

The network has ordered 10 episodes of the half hour series. Thomas also stars as Nicholas, a neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism. He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to hold it all together.

“The absolute bestest thing about having a brand new TV show is getting to create new characters,” said Thomas. “I love the characters in this show, and I love how our cast depicts them—they are funny and kind and fascinating. I feel very grateful to Freeform for giving me the opportunity to introduce them to you.”

Thomas created the concept, wrote and stars in the pilot, and will serve as showrunner. David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner will serve as executive producers for Avalon Television. Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte also serve as executive producers. The series will star Thomas, Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press and Adam Faison. “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” will be distributed internationally by Avalon Distribution. The series is produced by Avalon and Freeform.

“Both on and off screen, Josh is a master of creativity and bringing unique stories about underrepresented topics to television.” Said Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform. “At Freeform, we are committed to elevating narratives that resonate with today’s youth culture and this series is the perfect vehicle for that. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Josh to tell the story of this unconventional, quirky family that will spark many conversations around love, grief and adulting.”

