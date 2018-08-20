You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Good Doctor’ Star Freddie Highmore Sets Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Faye Thomas

“The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of “The Good Doctor,” the medical drama that emerged as a promising hit for ABC last season.

“Freddie is an outstanding actor and we are incredibly proud of his work on ‘The Good Doctor,’ ” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, President and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television.  “We recognize his passion, creativity and are thrilled to expand our relationship with him and his production company Alfresco Pictures.”

In addition to his thesping work, Highmore has been active as a writer and director in the past few years. He penned the first episode of “Good Doctor’s” second season, which bows Sept. 24. He is also set to direct an episode of the show in December.

The former “Bates Motel” star co-wrote a pilot with “Bates” showrunner Kerry Ehrin for NBC in 2015 and a pilot for MTV in 2017.

Highmore is repped by UTA in the U.S., ARG in the U.K., and attorney Fred Tozcek.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

More TV

  • JJ Totah29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards,

    'Champions' Star Josie Totah Comes Out As Transgender

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

  • Glow Netflix Emmy Comedy Race

    'GLOW' Renewed by Netflix for Season 3

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

  • Fox News' Dana Perino on Covering

    Dana Perino on Covering Trump, Social Media and the Post-Ailes Environment at Fox News

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

  • Sara Auspitz

    Sara Auspitz Joins E! as Unscripted Current-Programming Head

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

  • 'Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore Sets

    'Good Doctor' Star Freddie Highmore Sets Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

  • Eddie Schmidt Signs Overall Deal With

    'Ugly Delicious' Showrunner Eddie Schmidt Signs Overall Deal With Universal TV

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

  • Random Acts of Flyness

    'Random Acts of Flyness' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

    “The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television. The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad