‘Good Doctor’ Star Freddie Highmore Sets Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

“The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore has set a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The pact calls for Highmore to develop scripted series for a range of platforms through his Alfresco Pictures banner. Claire Londy, formerly of Cartel Entertainment, has joined Alfresco as head of development. Sony TV is the studio home of “The Good Doctor,” the medical drama that emerged as a promising hit for ABC last season.

“Freddie is an outstanding actor and we are incredibly proud of his work on ‘The Good Doctor,’ ” said Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, President and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Television. “We recognize his passion, creativity and are thrilled to expand our relationship with him and his production company Alfresco Pictures.”

In addition to his thesping work, Highmore has been active as a writer and director in the past few years. He penned the first episode of “Good Doctor’s” second season, which bows Sept. 24. He is also set to direct an episode of the show in December.

The former “Bates Motel” star co-wrote a pilot with “Bates” showrunner Kerry Ehrin for NBC in 2015 and a pilot for MTV in 2017.

Highmore is repped by UTA in the U.S., ARG in the U.K., and attorney Fred Tozcek.