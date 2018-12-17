×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Frankie Shaw Investigated by ABC Studios Following Misconduct Claim on Showtime’s ‘SMILF’

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
SMILF showtime frankie shaw
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

ABC Studios completed an investigation this year into alleged misconduct by Frankie Shaw, creator and star of the Showtime series “SMILF,” Variety has confirmed.

The studio launched a probe into Shaw’s behavior after being made aware of a complaint by Samara Weaving, an actress who appears in the show’s first and upcoming second seasons. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, Weaving complained to co-star Rosie O’Donnell and a director during production of season two about being asked to perform a sex scene nude. (Weaving and co-star Miguel Gomez were eventually told they could film the scene in their underwear.) While speaking with O’Donnell, Weaving said that she had been made uncomfortable by Shaw’s behavior during production of a similar scene in season one.

O’Donnell is said to have passed Weaving’s complaint on to an executive at Showtime, which airs the series, who in turn spoke with compliance officials at ABC Studios and Showtime. The complaint then triggered a human resources investigation at ABC Studios, where the show is produced, which concluded that there had been no wrongdoing on Shaw’s part. Weaving, however, was released from her contract at her request, and is not expected to join the show for a potential third season.

Related

In addition, The Hollywood Reporter published a story Monday accusing Shaw of discriminatory behavior toward the show’s African-American writers.

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating platforms for underrepresented voices — both in front of and behind the lens,” Shaw said in a statement. “That’s why I felt so strongly that at least half of my crew on SMILF needed to be female, that we should create an intersectional workplace in which more than a third of writers were women of color, and that it was important I have female shadow directors on set. I am proud of the accomplishments and that all but one of SMILF’s 18 episodes over the first two seasons were directed by women, because these are my values and priorities and I am grateful for the support and contributions of the SMILF team in helping me to realize them.”

Shaw continued, “I work daily to create an environment in which everyone should feel safe, and in which I can continue to grow as a leader and manager. I am now and always have been open to hearing and addressing all concerns and issues that fall within my control. It pains me to learn that anyone felt uncomfortable on my set. I sincerely hope we can work together to resolve any and all issues, as I am committed to creating a workplace in which all people feel safe and heard.”

ABC Studios and Showtime, as well as representatives for Weaving, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“SMILF” was originally ordered to series at Showtime in May 2017. The series is based on Shaw’s Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film of the same name. The eight-episode first season debuted on Showtime on Nov. 8 of that year and was renewed for a second season three weeks later. Filming began on Season 2 back in June, with the season premiere set to air in January. In addition to starring on the series, Shaw serves as executive producer and showrunner.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics, with the first season holding an 82% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show also garnered two Golden Globe nominations for its first season, both for best actress in a comedy series (Shaw) and for best comedy series.

Popular on Variety

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies and TV Shows of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

More TV

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    More Celebrities File Suits Against Epic Games, 2K Over 'Fortnite,' 'NBA 2K' Dance Emotes

    Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, and Instagram star Backpack Kid are all filing complaints against Epic Games and Take-Two Interactive over dance emotes in “Fortnite” and “NBA 2K,” the law firm representing them told Variety on Monday. 2 Milly filed his suit against Epic Games earlier this month. It claims the game developer [...]

  • SMILF showtime frankie shaw

    Frankie Shaw Investigated by ABC Studios Following Misconduct Claim on Showtime's 'SMILF'

    ABC Studios completed an investigation this year into alleged misconduct by Frankie Shaw, creator and star of the Showtime series “SMILF,” Variety has confirmed. The studio launched a probe into Shaw’s behavior after being made aware of a complaint by Samara Weaving, an actress who appears in the show’s first and upcoming second seasons. According [...]

  • 9-1-1: L-R: Peter Krause and Angela

    Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 26: Fox Hits Highest Numbers in Nearly Three Years

    Excluding weeks with the World Series or NFL post-season games, Fox has delivered its highest-rated week in delayed viewing in nearly three years. In Live+7 for the week of Nov. 26, Fox averaged a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49, making it the top network of the week in that measure. The broadcaster also averaged 9.1 [...]

  • 'Extra' Moves From NBC O&Os to

    'Extra' Moves From NBC O&Os to Fox Stations in Top Markets

    The long-running syndicated newsmagazine “Extra” is moving from the NBC-owned station group to Fox-owned stations in five top markets. Fox Television Stations has cut a deal with “Extra” distributor Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to acquire the entertainment-focused  half-hour strip in seven major markets — including New York and Los Angeles — starting in fall [...]

  • Westworld Season 2 HBO

    Facebook Has Talked With HBO, Showtime and Other Networks but It's Unlikely to Proceed With Pay-TV Idea

    Is Facebook about to become cable TV provider? Don’t bet on it. The social giant has held informal discussions with cable networks including HBO and Showtime Networks about potentially offering subscriptions to their streaming services on Facebook, multiple sources tell Variety, confirming a Recode report last week that first reported the talks. However, Facebook currently [...]

  • Game of Thrones True Detective Veep

    The Most Anticipated TV of 2019

    As the number of scripted series continues to grow (more than 500 in 2018), it is not just a race to produce the biggest quantity, but also the highest quality programming. Looking at the upcoming slate for 2019, there appears to be no shortage of unique stories coming. Here, Variety previews the most anticipated scripted [...]

  • "Hope" -- Episode #101 --Pictured (l-r):

    'Tell Me a Story' Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

    CBS All Access has renewed “Tell Me a Story” for a second season. The renewal comes ahead of the first season finale, which is slated to air in January. The series, which has aired seven episodes thus far, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad