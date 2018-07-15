SPONSORED

France vs Croatia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris catches the ball during an official training session at the eve of his semi-final against Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, RussiaRussia Soccer WCup France, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation - 09 Jul 2018
CREDIT: David Vincent/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while Croatia finds itself on the biggest stage in the tournament for the first time in the country’s history.

Both teams have proven themselves to be tough competitors several times throughout this tournament, with Croatia recently shutting down England’s best chances to win the cup since the 1960s with a 2-1 victory in the final extended play. The French aren’t to be slept on though, as they’ve only been in a losing position for a grand total of 9 minutes over the course of the entire tournament. The strength comes from their defense, with defensive midfielder N’Golo Kanté earning back possession for Les Bleus 48 times and Hugo Lloris lightning reflexes in front of the net.

The game starts at 8 a.m. PT on July 15 in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

More TV

  • France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris catches the

    France vs Croatia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while […]

  • Who Is America Review

    TV Review: Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?'

    This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while […]

  • Ricky Martin Versace American Crime Story

    Ricky Martin Signs With Maverick Management

    This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while […]

  • Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring

    Belgium vs England World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

    This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while […]

  • The Crown Season 2

    Storming the Emmys: Netflix, Amazon and Hulu Edge Out Networks

    This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while […]

  • Sacha Baron Cohen

    Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America?' Interviewee List Grows

    This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad