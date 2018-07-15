France vs Croatia World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

This one’s the big one. After a hard-fought tournament, it all comes to a close with the final battle featuring Croatia and France, the two best national soccer teams in the world. Still, the odds are against the underdog Croatian team. France is hellbent on earning its second World Cup crown in 20 years, while Croatia finds itself on the biggest stage in the tournament for the first time in the country’s history.

Both teams have proven themselves to be tough competitors several times throughout this tournament, with Croatia recently shutting down England’s best chances to win the cup since the 1960s with a 2-1 victory in the final extended play. The French aren’t to be slept on though, as they’ve only been in a losing position for a grand total of 9 minutes over the course of the entire tournament. The strength comes from their defense, with defensive midfielder N’Golo Kanté earning back possession for Les Bleus 48 times and Hugo Lloris lightning reflexes in front of the net.

The game starts at 8 a.m. PT on July 15 in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, and will be broadcast on FOX. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.