France vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris catches the ball during an official training session at the eve of his semi-final against Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in St. Petersburg, RussiaRussia Soccer WCup France, St. Petersburg, Russian Federation - 09 Jul 2018
CREDIT: David Vincent/AP/REX/Shutterstoc

France’s Kylian Mbappe will need to bring his A game for Tuesday’s World Cup match against Belgium.

After defeating Uruguay 2-0 on Friday, France will face the the Red Devils in the first round of semi-final matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Belgium sent Neymar and the Brazilian squad rolling out of the competition as well with their 2-1 win on Friday. The two heavyweight teams will be meeting for the first time since the 1986 World Cup.

France will play Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on July 10 at 2 p.m. ET, airing on Fox. The match can be streamed on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports Go apps. Telemundo’s coverage will also be available for streaming via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo apps (for iOS and Android) and Telemundo stations’ apps.

You can also stream all the action online with fuboTV.

