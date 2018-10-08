Fox Execs Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, Gary Knell Set to Join Disney

Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom.

The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. Walden has been named chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment Landgraf will serve as Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions. Knell will serve as Chairman of National Geographic Partners.

“The strength of 21st Century Fox’s first-class management talent has always been a compelling part of this opportunity for us,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Upon completion of the acquisition, this new structure positions these proven leaders to help drive maximum value from a greatly enhanced portfolio of incredible brands and businesses.”

With the announcement, the leadership of Disney’s vastly important entertainment television unit is now coming into focus nine months after the company made official its plans to acquire the bulk of Fox’s film and TV business.

For Walden and Rice, the move takes both from a longtime home. Before moving to the television side of the business in 2009 — and eventually being named president of 21st Century Fox — Rice rose through the company’s ranks as a feature-film executive. Walden came up at 20th Century Fox Television, eventually becoming co-head of the studio alongside Gary Newman. The execs were named co-CEOs of Fox Television Group, gaining oversight of Fox Broadcasting — in 2014.

Rice has, since well before rumors of a Disney-Fox deal first surfaced late last year, long been seen as a potential successor to Disney CEO Robert Iger, whose contract runs through 2021. By bringing Rice and Walden aboard, Disney is effectively acknowledging the strength of Fox’s TV management.

Broadcast network ABC, the crown jewel of Disney’s non-sports TV business, has struggled in recent years. Last season saw the successful launch of a reboot of “American Idol,” revival of family comedy “Roseanne,” and premiere of high-rated freshman drama “The Good Doctor.” “Idol,” however, progressed through most of its first season on ABC clearing the low end of ratings expectations; the success of “Roseanne” was all but wiped away by racist remarks that led to star Roseanne Barr being jettisoned from the show, which is undergoing a title change for next season; and “The Good Doctor” was developed by Sony Pictures TV, not in-house ABC Studios, which last year lost its top creator Shonda Rhimes to Netflix.

Landgraf and Knell’s new positions keep them in place atop FX and National Geographic, respectively.

