You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Execs Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, Gary Knell Set to Join Disney

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Rice and Dana Walden
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom.

The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. Walden has been named chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment Landgraf will serve as Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions. Knell will serve as Chairman of National Geographic Partners.

“The strength of 21st Century Fox’s first-class management talent has always been a compelling part of this opportunity for us,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Upon completion of the acquisition, this new structure positions these proven leaders to help drive maximum value from a greatly enhanced portfolio of incredible brands and businesses.”

With the announcement, the leadership of Disney’s vastly important entertainment television unit is now coming into focus nine months after the company made official its plans to acquire the bulk of Fox’s film and TV business.

Related

For Walden and Rice, the move takes both from a longtime home. Before moving to the television side of the business in 2009 — and eventually being named president of 21st Century Fox — Rice rose through the company’s ranks as a feature-film executive. Walden came up at 20th Century Fox Television, eventually becoming co-head of the studio alongside Gary Newman. The execs were named co-CEOs of Fox Television Group, gaining oversight of Fox Broadcasting — in 2014.

Rice has, since well before rumors of a Disney-Fox deal first surfaced late last year, long been seen as a potential successor to Disney CEO Robert Iger, whose contract runs through 2021. By bringing Rice and Walden aboard, Disney is effectively acknowledging the strength of Fox’s TV management.

Broadcast network ABC, the crown jewel of Disney’s non-sports TV business, has struggled in recent years. Last season saw the successful launch of a reboot of “American Idol,” revival of family comedy “Roseanne,” and premiere of high-rated freshman drama “The Good Doctor.” “Idol,” however, progressed through most of its first season on ABC clearing the low end of ratings expectations; the success of “Roseanne” was all but wiped away by racist remarks that led to star Roseanne Barr being jettisoned from the show, which is undergoing a title change for next season; and “The Good Doctor” was developed by Sony Pictures TV, not in-house ABC Studios, which last year lost its top creator Shonda Rhimes to Netflix.

Landgraf and Knell’s new positions keep them in place atop FX and National Geographic, respectively.

More to come …

Popular on Variety

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

More TV

  • Peter Rice and Dana Walden

    Fox Execs Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, Gary Knell Set to Join Disney

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

  • Producer Grant Heslov and Producer George

    George Clooney, Grant Heslov's Smokehouse Pictures Sets First-Look Deal at Paramount TV

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

  • TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama

    TNT Orders Ridley Scott-Produced Sci-Fi Drama 'Raised by Wolves'

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

  • Charmed -- "Let This Mother Out"

    TV Shows to Watch the Week of Oct. 8, 2018: 'Charmed,' 'The Romanoffs'

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

  • Picture shows: The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER)

    Kids Want More Female Superheroes, New Study Finds

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

  • ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return

    ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Will Return for New York Shows

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

  • TV Review: 'All American' on the

    TV Review: 'All American' on the CW

    Top 21st Century Fox television executives Peter Rice, Dana Walden, John Landgraf, and Gary E. Knell are officially headed to the Magic Kingdom. The Walt Disney Co. announced that Rice and Walden will come aboard to lead the conglomerate’s non-sports television operations. Rice has been named chairman, Walt Disney Television and co-chair, Disney Media Networks. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad