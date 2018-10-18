Fox to Develop Comedy Starring, Co-Created by ‘Another Period’s’ Riki Lindhome

Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick.

“Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project alongside Padrick in addition to starring. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Amy Poehler will also executive produce via her Paper Kite Productions banner, with Paper Kite’s Kim Lessing producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Paper Kite, which is set up under an overall deal at the studio.

Padrick previously served as a staff writer on “Community,” and has written for recent shows like “The Mayor” and “Son of Zorn.” She is also writing for the animated series “Central Park” currently in the works at Apple. She is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Lindhome is primarily known for her acting, having appeared in films like “The Last House on the Left,” “Under the Silver Lake,” and “The Lego Batman Movie.” She also co-created the Comedy Central series “Another Period” and has written for shows like “Garfunkel and Oates” and “UCB Comedy Originals.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts,and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Poehler and Paper Kite currently produce the NBC comedy series “I Feel Bad” and the competition series “Making it,” which Poehler also co-hosts. She will also produce, star, and make her directorial debut in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Wine Country.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.