You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox to Develop Comedy Starring, Co-Created by ‘Another Period’s’ Riki Lindhome

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Riki Lindhome
CREDIT: Elisabeth Caren

Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick.

“Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project alongside Padrick in addition to starring. Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached.

Amy Poehler will also executive produce via her Paper Kite Productions banner, with Paper Kite’s Kim Lessing producing. Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce. Universal Television will produce in association with Paper Kite, which is set up under an overall deal at the studio.

Padrick previously served as a staff writer on “Community,” and has written for recent shows like “The Mayor” and “Son of Zorn.” She is also writing for the animated series “Central Park” currently in the works at Apple. She is repped by WME, Odenkirk Provissiero, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Lindhome is primarily known for her acting, having appeared in films like “The Last House on the Left,” “Under the Silver Lake,” and “The Lego Batman Movie.” She also co-created the Comedy Central series “Another Period” and has written for shows like “Garfunkel and Oates” and “UCB Comedy Originals.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts,and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Poehler and Paper Kite currently produce the NBC comedy series “I Feel Bad” and the competition series “Making it,” which Poehler also co-hosts. She will also produce, star, and make her directorial debut in the upcoming Netflix comedy “Wine Country.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More TV

  • Riki Lindhome

    Fox to Develop Comedy Starring, Co-Created by 'Another Period's' Riki Lindhome

    Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick. “Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project […]

  • Sarah Chalke

    Sarah Chalke Re-Teams With 'Scrubs' Creator for Drama in Development at ABC

    Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick. “Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project […]

  • Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey

    CW Developing Revenge Dark Comedy Series From Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey

    Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick. “Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'NYPD Blue' Follow-Up Series Lands Pilot Production Commitment at ABC

    Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick. “Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project […]

  • Jay McGraw, Dr. Phil McGrawCBS Network

    Dr. Phil, Jay McGraw Set Up Pair of Drama Projects at CBS

    Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick. “Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project […]

  • The Picture of Dorian Gray

    CW Developing 'Picture of Dorian Gray'-Inspired Series With Female Lead

    Fox is developing a single-camera comedy that hails from Riki Lindhome and Monica Padrick. “Tails” will follow Erika (Lindhome), a woman in her late 30s, who despite the pressure she feels from the world around her, refuses to settle in any area of her life. Lindhome will serve as writer and executive producer on the project […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad