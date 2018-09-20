You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Developing Drama ‘Switch’ From Joby Harold

Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Fox is developing “Switch,” a one-hour drama from writer and executive producer Joby Harold and Warner Bros. Television.

Described as an adrenaline-fueled procedural, “Switch” asks the question. What if you could quite literally drive the body of another human being? The show details the exploits of the FBI’s newest undercover unit, the Switch Division, a task force created to allow an agent to go undercover inside the body of another human being. Or at least that’s the theory. Unfortunately, type-A Louise “Lou” Fawkes can’t find an agent insane enough to try her new technology.  Enter Harry “Mac” MacAllister — a sloppy, loose-cannon, former undercover burnout who will enjoy nothing more than the opportunity to spend each week inside the bodies of various criminals — except perhaps watching Lou pull her hair out trying to control him.

Len Wiseman will serve as director and executive producer. Tory Tunnell will be a non-writing exec producer. Fox will co-produce with Warner Bros. Safehouse Pictures and Sketch Films will also produce.

This marks the latest development project Fox has announced as a co-production between the broadcaster and WBTV. Earlier on Thursday, the network announced they were developing a drama series based on Michelle Poler’s blog “100 Days Without Fear” with WBTV. Previously, Fox announced a similar deal with the drama “Prodigal Son,” which hails from Greg Berlanti.

