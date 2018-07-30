Judge Dismisses Challenge to U.K. Regulator’s OK of Potential Fox-Sky Takeover

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: AP

A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid.

British activist group Avaaz, which has vociferously and consistently opposed the Fox bid, mounted the legal challenge, contending that Ofcom had not properly scrutinized the company’s attempt to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own. But Justice Michael Supperstone disagreed, and dismissed Avaaz’s challenge last Friday. If he had found in Avaaz’s favor, Ofcom could have been forced to carry out parts of its evaluation of the takeover attempt again.

Fox’s bid has been beset by regulatory issues as British regulators and lawmakers weighed whether it passed muster. The bid was made in December 2016, and the matter landed on the desk of several successive culture ministers in the U.K. It was finally approved by the current minister, Jeremy Wright, earlier this month.

Fox and Disney shareholders last week approved the Mouse’s $71.3 billion deal to buy a raft of Fox assets, including 39% of Sky. Fox needs Disney approval to stay alive in the bidding war for Sky against Comcast, which has tabled the highest offer thus far, with a bid valuing the company at $34 billion. Fox-Disney has until Aug. 8 to make a new counteroffer.

Related

Avaaz had succeeded in securing a judicial review of Ofcom’s actions, arguing in court that the threshold applied by Ofcom in evaluating the fit and proper ownership of Sky was too high. But Supperstone said the bar should be set high in such matters.

Arguments that Ofcom “adopted an irrational approach” to Fox when it came to its adherence to broadcasting rules, and that its assessment of Fox’s failings over allegations of sexual and racial harassment at Fox News was inadequate, were also dismissed. So was a claim that Ofcom failed to take earlier findings about James Murdoch’s conduct into account.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • MGM logo

    MGM TV Acquires Rights to French Singing Show 'Secret Audition'

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

  • Kid Fury, Lena Waithe

    Kid Fury to Develop HBO Comedy Series With Lena Waithe Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

  • Judge Dismisses Challenge to U.K. Regulator’s

    Judge Dismisses Challenge to U.K. Regulator’s OK of Potential Fox-Sky Takeover

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

  • Studio+ - All You Need Is

    Vivendi to Shut Down Studio+, Its Mobile Series App

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

  • Josh Sapan75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    AMC Networks Reaches Deal to Buy RLJ Entertainment for $65 Million

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Shares Drop Again as Board Considers Leslie Moonves' Fate

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

  • MTV Preps ‘The Royal World,’ a

    MTV Preps ‘The Royal World,’ an Aristocratic Reality Show

    A judge has dismissed a legal challenge to British media regulator Ofcom’s ruling that 21st Century Fox would be a fit and proper owner of Sky, removing a potential hurdle for Fox’s attempted takeover of the European pay-TV giant just as Fox and new owner Disney mull whether to counter Comcast’s leading bid. British activist group Avaaz, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad