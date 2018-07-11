Fox Ups Bid for Sky, Pushing It Past Comcast Offer

21st Century Fox has increased its bid to buy the rest of Sky in a deal that values Europe’s biggest satcaster at $32.5 billion, pushing past a rival offer from Comcast and heating up the race for ownership of the pay-TV giant.

Fox unveiled its new bid Wednesday morning London time just as Comcast is preparing to formalize its own $31 billion offer for Sky, probably to be sent to Sky shareholders later this week. Fox’s increased bid also comes before the British government has even greenlit a Fox takeover of Sky after months of regulatory scrutiny, a decision expected to be announced Thursday.

The beefed-up offer from Fox, which is for the 61% of Sky it does not already own, sets a price of £14 per share, a 30% boost from its original offer in December 2016 of £10.75 per share. The new offer also bests Comcast’s bid of £12.50 per share.

“As the founding shareholder of Sky, we have remained deeply committed to bringing these two organizations together to create a world-class business positioned to deliver the very best entertainment experiences well into the future,” Fox said in a statement. “We strongly believe that a combined 21CF and Sky will be a powerful driver for the continued growth and vibrancy of the U.K. and broader global creative industries. The enhanced scale and capabilities of the combination will enrich Sky’s ability to continue on its mission for years to come, especially at a time of dynamic change in our industry.”

Fox said that its ownership of Sky would position the satcaster “to compete within an environment that now includes some of the largest companies in the world, but none of [which] have demonstrated the same local depth of investment and commitment to the U.K. and to Europe.”

The battle for Sky between Fox and Comcast is playing out against a larger bidding war between Comcast and Disney for a chunk of Fox’s entertainment assets. The 39% stake in Sky currently owned by Fox is part of that larger prize, and both Comcast and Disney see the pan-European pay-TV company as one of the most valuable elements of the deal.

Indeed, there is speculation that, should Disney prevail in the fight for Fox, Comcast would redouble its efforts to nab Sky, which would add a valuable international component and new revenue stream to the U.S. cable giant’s portfolio. But Fox’s improved offer Wednesday shows its own determination to control all of Sky – a long-cherished goal of Rupert Murdoch’s. The media mogul’s previous effort to buy out the rest of Sky foundered amid Britain’s 2011 phone-hacking scandal, which hardened opposition to Murdoch’s influence over the U.K. media landscape.

That opposition still runs strong among many British politicians and activists. The current bid by Fox has been stalled for months as first Britain’s media regulator and then its competition watchdog reviewed the politically sensitive matter on grounds of whether Fox’s ownership of Sky would concentrate too much power in Murdoch’s hands and whether the Murdoch family would be “fit and proper” owners.